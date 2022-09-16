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Fire Tunnels from Hell -vol 5 of 5
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
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18 views • September 16, 2022

A video research series we did beginning in Aug 2018, this series covers the many scientific facts that prove that the fires that were being reported around the world, and mostly in California, were not wildfires nor natural fires in the least sense of the word.

Inspired by our much loved viewers in California, this series goes into great depths covering all the physics, science, facts, and even professional testimonies that when combined, show that there is no possible way that these fires were anything but one form or another of the family of directed microwave/laser energy weapons being used on the peoples of the world.

Lest we forget to pass this topic down to our awakening friends, we reupload these for the newbies who are just now waking up to the covid lies and will also need to know the other lies they hadn't heard of in so many other subjects like this one, especially those folks who still think that politics or man's laws can somehow still save us.


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bibletruthdirected energy weaponsparadise firedewswildfirescarr firemilitary weaponsforest firesredding fire
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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