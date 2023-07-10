Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do you remember when Klaus Schwab said the Covid gene therapies would “edit” your genetics?
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
70 Subscribers
14 views
Published Monday

Do you remember when Klaus Schwab said the Covid gene therapies would "edit" your genetics? His words, and those of Yuval Harari, are highly concerning. They don't mince words. They publicly name their satanic intentions.

Keywords
borgwefklaus schwab4th industrial revolutionnew speciescovid injectionsgenetic editingborgenesisglobalist crime syndicateglobalist corporationproprietary humans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket