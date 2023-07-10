Do you remember when Klaus Schwab said the Covid gene therapies would "edit" your genetics? His words, and those of Yuval Harari, are highly concerning. They don't mince words. They publicly name their satanic intentions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.