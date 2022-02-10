Video Flashback: 01/21/22 US Government Targeted Red States With Deadly Batches of Vaccine

Greg Reese Reports on placebo, less harmful, and toxic Covid-19 vial experimentation by Big Pharma is now being batch by batch identified and data compiled to see the big picture of the medical crimes underway by the Federal Government in Conspiracy with Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson.The trademark hidden Graphene Oxide, disrupts “the normal functioning of mitochondria (cellular organelles responsible for providing energy to cells)”is scientifically and John Hopkins Hospital medically known to cause often fatal Neurogenerative diseases and extreme psychiatric disordersNot stated is that the non-placebo or bad batches with Graphene Oxide in them ABSORBS MICROWAVES --“Synthesis and Characterization of Ternary Polyaniline/Barium Ferrite/Reduced Graphene Oxide Composite as Microwave-Absorbing Material.Source: Journal of Electronic Materials . Jul2019, Vol. 48 Issue 7, p4400-4408. 9p.Author(s): Qiu, Hua; Luo, Xian; Wang, Jin; Zhong, Xiaolan; Qi, Shuhua”See also:Hydrothermal synthesis of reduced graphene oxide–Co3O4 composites and the excellent microwave electromagnetic propertiesTo the DHS on its anti-1st Amendment threats:A.L.A. Schechter Poultry Corp. v. United States, 295 U.S. 495 (1935) @ 495, 528-29@ 495 “Extraordinary conditions, such as an economic crisis, may call for extraordinary remedies, but they cannot create or enlarge constitutional power.”@528 “Extraordinary conditions may call for extraordinary remedies. But the argument necessarily stops short of an attempt to justify action which lies outside the sphere of constitutional authority. Extraordinary conditions do not create or enlarge constitutional power. [Case Footnote: See Ex parte Milligan, 4 Wall. 2, 71 U. S. 120, 71 U. S. 121; Home Building &; Loan Assn v. Blaisdell, 290 U. S. 398, 290 U. S. 426. ]@529"…Second. The question of the delegation of legislative power. We recently had occasion to review the pertinent decisions and the general principles which govern the determination of this question. Panama Refining Co. v. Ryan, 293 U. S. 388. The Constitution provides that"All legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives."Art I, § 1. And the Congress is authorized "To make all laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into execution" its general powers. Art. I, 8, par. 18. The Congress is not permitted to abdicate or to transfer to others the essential legislative functions with which it is thus vested. “Unless and until the US Constitution is amended, we have the RIGHT to discuss and educate on the Covid-19 malicious harm, manslaughter and murder shots issued by an FDA we cannot distinguish from Pfizer's Board of Directors or Pfizer from bought off corrupt ex-FDA officials, in my personal Freedom Of Speech 1st Amendment protected opinion.