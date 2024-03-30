Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A homeless disabled veteran in NYC shares his frustration with Biden
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
118 views
Published 18 hours ago
A homeless disabled veteran in NYC shares his frustration with Biden


Viral News NYC - A homeless disabled veteran in New York City shares his frustration with President Joe Biden in a video, highlighting the challenges of securing housing amidst the illegan immigrant influx . He sends a message to President Joe Biden.

"When did you sell out, I know you been a bag man in Delaware for the last 50 years for the corporate mob?"

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket