A homeless disabled veteran in NYC shares his frustration with Biden

Viral News NYC - A homeless disabled veteran in New York City shares his frustration with President Joe Biden in a video, highlighting the challenges of securing housing amidst the illegan immigrant influx . He sends a message to President Joe Biden.
"When did you sell out, I know you been a bag man in Delaware for the last 50 years for the corporate mob?"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.