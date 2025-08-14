© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL TUESDAY TRANSMISSION 8/5/25 — Trump Admin Backtracks On Plan To Withhold Disaster Aid From States/Cities That Criticize Israel
40 views • 1 day ago
FULL TUESDAY TRANSMISSION 8/5/25 — Trump Admin Backtracks On Plan To Withhold Disaster Aid From States/Cities That Criticize Israel! In A First, The DOJ Has Sent Criminal Charges To A Federal Grand Jury With The Goal Of Indicting The Obama Russia Hoax Coup Plotters! PLUS, Top Researcher Daniel Liszt, AKA “Dark Journalist”, Joins The Alex Jones Show To Break Revolutionary Intel On Harvard's 3I/Atlas Alien Invasion Scenario!
