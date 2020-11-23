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[Premiered Nov 23, 2020] Kabbalah Controlled Christian Media The Subtle Serpent Exposed (Special Replay Premier, NYSTV)
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130 views • January 05, 2021
The Midnight Ride w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders Kabbalah Controlled Christian Media: The Subtle Serpent Exposed w/ special guest Deanne Loper https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EO3sSpR-tyk A major part of Christian Media has been shown to be owned and operated by a dark force with an agenda. Subtle dragon teachings have been added into prophetic ministries, Hebrew root movements, Christian churches, and many are buying it with demonic fervor. Join us as we attempt to expose this secret and these wolves who seek to control our mind. Download NYSTV Mobile APP on Android and iPhone. Check out exclusive content on https://www.nystv.org
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
PURITAN DEFENSE: https://puritandefense.com/
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Go to https://nystv.org/ for exclusive NYSTV content.
NOW YOU SEE TV YT Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
MIDNIGHT RIDE YT Channel :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4Hw5iFqb9SneIqqVP-f6A
FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
UnderGround Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
For more fellowship if you are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/ NYSTV on Twitter @nowyouseetv
#CuttingEdge #NYSTV #News
news, current events, politics, government, CuttingEdge, NYSTV
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
PURITAN DEFENSE: https://puritandefense.com/
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Go to https://nystv.org/ for exclusive NYSTV content.
NOW YOU SEE TV YT Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
MIDNIGHT RIDE YT Channel :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4Hw5iFqb9SneIqqVP-f6A
FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
UnderGround Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
For more fellowship if you are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/ NYSTV on Twitter @nowyouseetv
#CuttingEdge #NYSTV #News
news, current events, politics, government, CuttingEdge, NYSTV
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