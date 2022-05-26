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Why is there an evil depopulation agenda?
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234 views • May 26, 2022
Genesis 9:7 Be fruitful and multiply. To understand the evil depopulation agenda, we have to look through their eyes. Here is a little of what they see. I think we all know it and try to ignore it because the depopulation is aimed at us. We all know that they will not lead my example. What do you think?
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