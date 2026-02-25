‘WOULD END TRUMP, POLITICALLY’: Top generals reportedly warn Trump against attacking Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Scott Ritter, the former UN weapons inspector, talks to The Trends Journal about the reports in The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post about top U.S. military officials warning President Donald Trump about the risks of war with Iran.
Follow Scott Ritter: scottritter.com
---
01:36 - Doubt in the Pentagon?
05:25 - Getting into the mind of Donald Trump is impossible
08:19 - Huckabee backs a Greater Israel
---
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
The Trends Journal Shop:
https://trendsjournal.com/shop
Mirrored - Gerald Celente
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!