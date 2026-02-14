2025 Review & The Alien Agenda and The Great Collapse - James Bartley Interview with Judith Kwoba

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/02/14/2025-review-the-alien-agenda/





James Bartley joins Night Flight to review the tumultuous events of 2025, describing the year as a roller coaster and a warm-up for increased global oppression and stricter controls. They discuss the controlled nature of the current UFO disclosure movement, labeling key figures as CIA assets managing a limited hangout to distract from the reality of alien abductions and off-world programs. James argues that the ongoing hybridization agenda is designed to breed out human empathy and reduce the population to a base level of indifference and stupidity, pointing to the collapse of educational standards as evidence of this demoralization.





The conversation also covers the collapse of governments in Europe and Africa, the strategic recognition of Somaliland by Israel, and the economic instability signaled by rising precious metals prices. They analyze the assassination of a figure known as Charlie and the potential foreknowledge by media personalities, linking it to crumbling institutions and intelligence operations. Despite the bleak outlook, both hosts find hope in the rising resistance against these non-human agendas and the eventual dissolution of archaic systems of control.