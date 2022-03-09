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Vote Tupa'i for Lt. Governor
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10 views • March 09, 2022
Greetings to our Samoan community, pastors, churches and congregations.
On behalf of Seaula Jr. Tupa'i, we ask for your vote as he runs for Lt. Governor in the state of Hawaii, and also for your prayers and intercession.
God's blessings upon the church community, the pastors and their congregations.
We ask and invite the pastors and their wives and church leaders to our Pastors Breakfast on March 19th, 2022 @ 8:30 am.
Kalihi Union Church
2214 N. King Street
Honolulu, HI 96819
For more information please contact Margaret @ (808) 216-7416.
https://www.VoteTupai.com
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#VoteForTupai #Hawaii #LtGovernor
On behalf of Seaula Jr. Tupa'i, we ask for your vote as he runs for Lt. Governor in the state of Hawaii, and also for your prayers and intercession.
God's blessings upon the church community, the pastors and their congregations.
We ask and invite the pastors and their wives and church leaders to our Pastors Breakfast on March 19th, 2022 @ 8:30 am.
Kalihi Union Church
2214 N. King Street
Honolulu, HI 96819
For more information please contact Margaret @ (808) 216-7416.
https://www.VoteTupai.com
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#VoteForTupai #Hawaii #LtGovernor
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