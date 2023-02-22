A GUIDE TO BECOME ONE IN A MILLION - eBook - Iain Clifford

Become One In A Million Guide - Iain Clifford





The information outlined below is not taught in any school, any university, it’s not known by

most experts, and those that do know it keep it as their biggest secret





SOME OF THE THINGS YOU CAN DO WHEN YOU KNOW THE BIGGEST SECRET





Learn how to discharge debts in this guide





• Learn how can you Recoup your last three years' "payments"; not from those you paid, from the system

• Learn to Create new money to discharge your Mortgage and get your payments back

• Learn to Create new money to discharge your unsecured credit cards and loans

• Learn to Create new money to discharge your secured loans

• Learn to Create new money to discharge your taxes

• Learn to Create new money to compensate you for damages caused to you by wrongdoing

• Learn to Create infinite capital growth and income from your investment and pension portfolios

• Learn to Convert the equity in your home into infinite income

• Learn to Create business expansion funding and project finance with no interest or repayments





THE REALITY ABOUT YOU

• You are about to find out who you have always been;

• And it is not whom you think you are;

• You may feel like a cog in the machine, but you are the energy and the fuel that makes

the machine run;

• You may feel like you are at the bottom of the pack;

• But you are not Aces Low in the pack; you are Aces High;

• You are a creditor to the system, and you are a money creator.





THE REALITY ABOUT MONEY

• Do you ever wonder where the money comes from?

• Many believe the government creates money and it’s backed by gold or silver, it isn’t;

The reality is the people back it with their energy and labour;

• You and every other living man and woman on this earth are the source of 97% of

the money;

• You are already rich and should be living a financially abundant life, but are you?





THE REALITY ABOUT EXPERTS AND PROGRAMMING

• Experts know what they learned from other experts, from books and courses and

what becomes common practice;

• But there are no main stream education courses that teach about the reality of

the MATRIX, it’s all around us in plain sight but only One in a Million notices it;

• The experts you rely on have been programmed, most are part of the problem.





Learn More - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0B8255CTX





Get 100% cash back on your mortgage, loans, credit cards, taxes and digital bank payments plus more! https://matrixfreedom.org/#next-steps

