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The Stew Peters Show 02. 23. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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101 views • February 23, 2022
Papadopoulos on Durham Bombshells, Pfizer Disables 6yr Old, Abbott Colludes w/ Commie Facebook
The Clinton Administration has a long history of injustice towards the entire world. After the Clintons left office, they collected millions from Ukrainian oligarchs and Saudi Arabia. George Papadopoulos joined Stew on Wednesday to document a direct correlation between Hillary’s legal filings and the forthcoming Durham findings, and the surge of news regarding Russia and Ukraine. Is it yet another cover-up for the Clintons, distracting the American people? George weighs in.
Carrie Peterson-Edberg’s 6-year-old son Milo has received a tracheotomy and continuous ventilation due to the Pfizer shot. Carrie joined the Stew to share an update on Milo, the doctor’s refusal to acknowledge the dangers of the jab, and her concerns for children facing vaccination mandates.
Dr. Jane Ruby fielded questions from the audience, including COVID-Pneumonia, and the white solid clots found by embalmer Dr. Richard Hirschman.
Constitutional cowboy Chad Prather says RINO Greg Abbott funds commie Facebook, and as an in-kind-donation, Mark Zuckerberg banned Prather's campaign one week before the Texas primary vote for Governor. Its not a coincidence!
Don't miss a moment of Wednesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
The Clinton Administration has a long history of injustice towards the entire world. After the Clintons left office, they collected millions from Ukrainian oligarchs and Saudi Arabia. George Papadopoulos joined Stew on Wednesday to document a direct correlation between Hillary’s legal filings and the forthcoming Durham findings, and the surge of news regarding Russia and Ukraine. Is it yet another cover-up for the Clintons, distracting the American people? George weighs in.
Carrie Peterson-Edberg’s 6-year-old son Milo has received a tracheotomy and continuous ventilation due to the Pfizer shot. Carrie joined the Stew to share an update on Milo, the doctor’s refusal to acknowledge the dangers of the jab, and her concerns for children facing vaccination mandates.
Dr. Jane Ruby fielded questions from the audience, including COVID-Pneumonia, and the white solid clots found by embalmer Dr. Richard Hirschman.
Constitutional cowboy Chad Prather says RINO Greg Abbott funds commie Facebook, and as an in-kind-donation, Mark Zuckerberg banned Prather's campaign one week before the Texas primary vote for Governor. Its not a coincidence!
Don't miss a moment of Wednesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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