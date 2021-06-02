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The god Of This World - The Way Home
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83 views • June 02, 2021
I weep... Give all the Glory unto the Father, for He alone is worthy of all our praise. Please watch the previous few videos. And if you have, watch them again. Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God. "Which things also we speak, not in the words which man's wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual."
Music provided from Music For YouTube Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fHaNNPZ43cC3gxkh0OkOQ
Music provided by Free Vibes: https://goo.gl/NkGhTg
The End by Day 7: https://soundcloud.com/day7official/the-end-1
Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported (CC BY-ND 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/3.0/
Music provided from Music For YouTube Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fHaNNPZ43cC3gxkh0OkOQ
Music provided by Free Vibes: https://goo.gl/NkGhTg
The End by Day 7: https://soundcloud.com/day7official/the-end-1
Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported (CC BY-ND 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/3.0/
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