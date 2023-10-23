Carbon dioxide (CO2) has NO effect on earth's temperature, says Ned Nikolov, PhD & Karl Zeller, PhD

"... [O]ur results show this [the greenhouse theory] is completely wrong," [Ned Nikolov, PhD] said. "Our study blows the greenhouse theory completely out of the water. There is nothing left." "Hence, there are no greenhouse gases in reality – as in, gases that can cause warming," Ned Nikolov, PhD. "Humans cannot in principle affect the global climate through industrial emissions of CO2, methane and other similar gases or via changes in land use," [Ned Nikolov, PhD] added. "All observed climatic changes have natural causes that are completely outside of human control." For the first time, Nikolov said, there is now empirical evidence from NASA data that the greenhouse effect of the atmosphere is not caused by the trapping of heat, but by the force of atmospheric pressure.

These are quotes from a 2017 article describing a scientific paper by Ned Nikolov, PhD & Karl Zeller, PhD.

Their 2017 scientific paper is posted here:

https://www.omicsonline.org/open-access/New-Insights-on-the-Physical-Nature-of-the-Atmospheric-Greenhouse-Effect-Deduced-from-an-Empirical-Planetary-Temperature-Model.pdf

The 2017 article about the scientific paper by Ned Nikolov, PhD and Karl Zeller, PhD is posted here:

https://www.wnd.com/2017/07/study-blows-greenhouse-theory-out-of-the-water/

More about Ned Nikolov, PhD is posted here:

https://www.desmog.com/ned-nikolov/

and here:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/research/about/people/nnikolov

More about Karl Zeller, PhD is posted here:

https://www.desmog.com/karl-zeller/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

