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LIVE WITH HONORABLE BRIAN PECKFORD, THE LAST REMAINING ARCHITECT OF THE CANADIAN CHARTER OF RIGHTS
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120 views • December 21, 2021
From Live With Laura-Lynn
Alfred Brian Peckford, PC is a Canadian politician who served as the third premier of Newfoundland between March 26, 1979, and March 22, 1989. Peckford was born and raised in Whitbourne; before entering politics, he worked as a teacher. In the 1972 general election Peckford was elected as the Member of the House of Assembly for Green Bay. He is now the last remaining members that wrote Canada’s charter of rights and freedoms, and he his very unpleased how the Canadian government has handled this pandemic crisis.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZiPdLUOpZM3r/
Alfred Brian Peckford, PC is a Canadian politician who served as the third premier of Newfoundland between March 26, 1979, and March 22, 1989. Peckford was born and raised in Whitbourne; before entering politics, he worked as a teacher. In the 1972 general election Peckford was elected as the Member of the House of Assembly for Green Bay. He is now the last remaining members that wrote Canada’s charter of rights and freedoms, and he his very unpleased how the Canadian government has handled this pandemic crisis.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZiPdLUOpZM3r/
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