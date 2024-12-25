Adding on Jan 15th, 2025

Full transcript of conversations between pilots of crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane and air traffic controllers

https://baza.io/posts/39f8e832-8790-408a-add1-3c3679a14dd1

About video and Newest Info at that time: According to the latest reports, 29 people survived the plane crash in Aktau

10 are citizens of the Russian Federation, 14 are citizens of Azerbaijan, 2 are citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and the citizenship of 3 has not been established yet, the Kazakhstan's Ministry of Health reported.

and another description:

Based on the footage appearing online from the crash site (https://t.me/bbbreaking/196988) of the Azerbaijani airline AZAL plane, the fuselage shows damage visually resembling the impact of air defense missile shrapnel.

The aircraft was en route to Grozny - at that time, the region was indeed experiencing a repulsion of an attack by launched Ukrainian UAVs. Several drones were shot down (https://t.me/bbbreaking/196973) over Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia and the neighboring Ingushetia. (https://t.me/rozyskRI/17566)





However, recordings of the crew's conversations with the air traffic controller have not yet been released online. The real cause of the crash will be known later after comparing all the data.

There were 72 people on board, of whom, according to the latest information, 32 passengers survived.

Video description:

28 people survived the plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan's Health Ministry reported

Some of what we know so far: Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes en route to Grozny

Rosaviatsia has confirmed that an AZAL Embraer 190, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near the eastern Caspian coast at approximately 9:30 am Moscow time while attempting to land at Kazakhstan’s Aktau Airport.

Preliminary investigations suggest a bird strike led to an emergency that forced the crew to divert to Aktau.





Kazakh emergency services are currently conducting search and rescue operations, while Rosaviatsia remains in contact with AZAL, as well as Azerbaijani and Kazakh aviation authorities.

RIA Novosti reports that survivors of the crash have been taken to the hospital - 67 people are alleged to have been on the plane.

Via @RTnews



