The Love Affair Between Media & Politicians | Media Malfeasance

New year... New Speaker of the House. Kevin mccarthy is officially transitioning to the new role. It only took McCarthy 15 rounds to seal the deal. About 20 america first hold outs caused the delay … but at least even so called conservative media was exposed for their love affair with the uniparty. It's the first Media Malfeasance of the year! And it's looking like it will be another 52 weeks of jam-packed media "mistakes" to feature...
