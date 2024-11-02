BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports CoachLab: Winning Hockey Dynamic Skating featuring Coach Steve Cady and Matt Cady
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
21 views • 6 months ago

To be successful in modern hockey, it is essential to master the components of explosive skating. In this comprehensive program, coaches Steve Cady and Matt Cady present numerous skating skills and drills designed to help hockey players at all levels of the game to become great skaters. Among the topic covered are: drills that focus on balance and agility, forward and backward skating, starts, stops, turns, pivots and much more. This video is a great resource for coaches and players who want to dramatically improve their skating skills and gain a winning edge on the competition. https://bit.ly/WinningHockeySkating


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
savegearhockeyskinhlussportsnetworkussportsradioncaa ice hockeysporting goods
