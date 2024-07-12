A Pure Language-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 11 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parts of Daniel Are Written in Aramaic (Which Focuses on God as the Eternal, Universal Ruler Over Mankind) and Parts Are Written in Hebrew (Which Focuses on Israel's Personal Relationship with God). Language Plays an Important Role in the Bible. Mention of the Group Known as the Mandaean Sabians About Their Beliefs and Their Language. Biblical Prophecy [Zechariah 3:9] Speaks of God Returning the World to One Pure Language.