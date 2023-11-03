OUT OF THIS WORLD RADIO 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY & BIRTHDAY!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I will be celebrating 10 years of continuous broadcasting on making this world a better place! I will be talking about how we all can make this world a more peaceful and happier place. I will also be celebrating my birthday! I hope you all can listen to this amazing and Out of this World Radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

