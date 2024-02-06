The Russian military maintains the initiative on all the frontlines. While Ukrainian forces attempt counterattacks to slow down the Russian advance in the city of Avdeevka, they are losing ground in all other directions.

In the north of the Donbass, Russian troops took control of the dominant heights east of Terny. They continue their assault on a wide front, moving up to several hundred meters per day. The retreating Ukrainian units found themselves in a lowland under heavy fire of Russian aircraft and artillery. Since the area was heavily mined, Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian positions in order to prevent the enemy from any operations, while the sappers are mopping up the routs for a further offensive.

The Russian military is also pushing Ukrainian artillery away from Donetsk in order to reduce shelling on civilians in the city.

The Russian army is approaching the large Ukrainian stronghold in Kurakhovo from three directions.

To the northeast, they achieved new tactical success in the town of Pervomaiskoe. Over the past day, they advanced about 800 meters near the lakes, straightening the frontline.

To the east, they continue their assault in Georgievka.

To the southeast, the Russian military is advancing in the partially surrounded Novomikhailovka. As a result of prolonged battles, Russian forces broke through Ukrainian defenses and gained a foothold in the eastern part of the town.

NATO patrons clearly understand the defeat of the Ukrainian military and are preparing a further escalation of the war against Russia.

London reportedly proposed to its allies to consider deployment of the NATO Expeditionary Force to Ukraine. The chief warmonger supposes to covertly transfer large highly maneuverable NATO forces from the border areas of Romania and Poland to take defense along the Dnieper River. This would allow the release of the necessary military reserves of the Ukrainian Army to send them to the front.

The operation may include a preemptive strike by the Armed Forces of Moldova and Romania on Transnistria as well deployment of the NATO military on the territory of Norway and Finland to disperse Russian forces and launch strikes on strategic infrastructure facilities in the northern regions of Russia.

Thus, according to London’s plan, NATO will allegedly undermine Russia’s offensive capabilities and Moscow will be forced to launch negotiations. Britain reportedly intends to complete the preparation of such a scenario by May of this year.

This plan does not correspond to the will of European countries to fight Russia by using other’s forces; but London is sure that the ongoing Russian advance deep into Ukraine will persuade them to take decisive action.

In fact, the NATO military has long been deployed in Ukraine, disguised as mercenaries and military instructors. Today, the Western warmongers are only looking for ways to legalize the NATO presence in Ukraine.

