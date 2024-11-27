2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 187 – OUR ONLY HOPE IS GOD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are inching our way closer to WWIII. The Biden administration and NATO keep poking the bear in hopes of causing a nuclear exchange that will escalate WWIII and ultimately usher in THE NEW WORLD ORDER.
At this point it appears that there are no longer any sane people in control. If this is the case, only God can help us now. Without His help we are destined to annihilate ourselves.