A powerful, bright flash of light that grows much larger can be observed, and explosions were heard throughout Kyiv during a relentless barrage on the morning of Tuesday, June 1, according to reports from local public groups. According to their information, the exact locations in the Ukrainian capital where the explosions occurred in rapid succession were not specified. Ukrainian media reported the highest concentration of missiles in a short period and warned of a possible Oreshnik launch. The emergence of coordinated reports from Ukrainian and Western monitoring sources, as well as within specialized analytical communities, regarding an alleged imminent attack using Russian latest missile system, Oreshnik, has triggered a wave of widespread panic within the enemy’s military command and control. Clearly, there have been no official statements from the Russian Ministry of Defense or confirmed objective intelligence data regarding a launch in the past few hours.

Russian media outlets reported, stating, “The punitive operation against the Kyiv regime continues unabated,” that more than 70 Geran attack drones have flooded Ukrainian airspace, supported by Khinzal and Iskander missiles, and even, allegedly, Zircon missiles used against designated targets. Loud explosions were heard as the missiles struck; more than 10 Iskander missiles alone hit a thermal power plant, setting gas stations ablaze—with smoke billowing. Initial reports indicate massive explosions causing partial power outages, with some neighborhoods plunged into complete darkness, according to local media reports citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Tensions in Kyiv have reached a boiling point! Circulating images and videos show scenes serving as a “direct warning of Moscow” regarding Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian civilians and infrastructure.

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