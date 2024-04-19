💔Sadly, the Miracle Did Not Happen - ⚡️'Russell "TEXAS" Bentley Bonner'⚡️ - Found Dead in Donetsk, April 19, 2024 - video after 4 months on the Donbass Front, April 11, 2015

Cynthia there isn't anything known yet, investigation is underway. He was kidnapped on April 8th, by members of certain Russian military brigade, and murdered. This is all below and on other videos I've posted...

Video description: After 4 months at the front, "Texas" gave an interview to NewsFront, which has been sitting in our archives since it aired on April 11th 2015

Sputnik correspondent, an American with Russian citizenship, Russell "Texas" Bentley, died in Donetsk, as reported by Simonyan. (Margarita was first to report)

Margarita Simonyan (head of RT) on her Telegram Channel:

? "Russell Bentley, also known as Texas, a real American, really from Texas, died in Donetsk.

He fought there for ours. He collaborated with our Sputnik.

Terrible. Kingdom of Heaven..."

Bentley, born in 1960, a self-declared supporter of Russian-backed forces in Ukraine whom Russian state media had described as a war correspondent, reportedly went missing on April 8, police in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region said in a statement last Friday



Today, the following was from, https://t.me/NewResistance

? "Unfortunately, the miracle did not happen.

Russell "Texas" Bentley Bonner has been pronounced dead.

A man who was in the first wave of militias.

He came to Russia at the call of his heart, took part in the battles for Donetsk airport. When, due to health and age, he left the militia, he began to provide humanitarian aid to the NM DPR, and then to units of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps. (partial at Reuters)

He ran channels on social networks and did a lot as a fighter on the information front, explaining to Americans and Europeans the terrible essence of the Kiev junta.

He did a lot for Donbass...

He disappeared in the Petrovsky district, rushing to the scene of the shelling, looking for someone who needed help.

The INFORMATION FRONT VOZREVENGE movement expresses deep condolences to his wife Lyudmila..

Russell was a real Russian warrior.

He will forever remain in our hearts."

If Texas was mistreated or worse by Russian forces, it will be a massive undoing of virtually all the English language work the Russian state has done to convince the Anglophone world that Russia is treating Ukrainian civilians or POWs any better, in my humble opinion.

The following from, Fearless John's European Dissident channel:

The individuals responsible for for the inhumane and treacherous murder of Russell Bonner Bentley call sign "Texas," should not be sitting for the next 20 years in jail being feed three times a day.

◾️They should be sent barefoot and with only a shovel on the next Russian offensive.

Russell was a correspondent at Sputnik. This was written last year.

https://sputnik.by/20231030/donetskiy-kovboy-ssha-dolzhny-rukovodit-takie-kak-putin-ili-lukashenko-1080690259.html?ysclid=lun2q4vi6u129305717



