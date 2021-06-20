© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
URGENT! UK Ex COP REVEALS COVID 19 - MURDER AND CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. MUST SEE! MUST SHARE!
Follow
5
Share
Report
470 views • June 20, 2021
RETIRED EX-POLICEMAN MARK SEXTON HAS JUST VISITED THE POLICE TO REPORT THE GOVERNMENT FOR MURDER AND CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.
We need more people to do this!
THIS NEEDS SHARING EVERYWHERE!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
We need more people to do this!
THIS NEEDS SHARING EVERYWHERE!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.