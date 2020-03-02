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Seven Days in May: Is There Enough Non-Masonic Active Duty & Veterans To Stand Up?
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48 views • March 02, 2020
It's PAST the TIME to END this INSANE Masonic Oppression & Chaos..., IT'S TIME TO NEUTRALIZE (((THEM))) AT ANY COST!

Germans = 322 (Satanic)
Judaism = 322 (Satanic)
Order of the Skull & Bones = 322 (Francis Bacon)
Federal Reserve System = 322 (Francis Bacon)
Make America Great Again = 322 (Franc Baconis)

There's ONLY one option for FREEDOM. Bank = (Squares) on that!

Non-Masonic U.S. Military personnel & Non-Masonic veterans pick a date. It's time to weed-out the traitors of the Constitution and serve them the punishment of treason by any means necessary. Your family's life depends on YOU acting NOW! The Judeo-Masonic criminal Congress isn't going to do sh*t, YOU need to act NOW!

To advance past O-3/E-6, the person MUST 86 the Constitutional Oath and take the Judeo-Masonic oath, called The Oath = 322 (Satanic). Some do not divulge they're a Freemason while serving on active duty to avoid the [M] Masonic identification on their service record so they can avoid the coming NOOSE or GUILLOTINE that is SURELY coming.

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More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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seven days in maynon-masonic active dutynon-masonic veteransevil termination
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