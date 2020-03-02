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Seven Days in May: Is There Enough Non-Masonic Active Duty & Veterans To Stand Up?
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48 views • March 02, 2020
It's PAST the TIME to END this INSANE Masonic Oppression & Chaos..., IT'S TIME TO NEUTRALIZE (((THEM))) AT ANY COST!
Germans = 322 (Satanic)
Judaism = 322 (Satanic)
Order of the Skull & Bones = 322 (Francis Bacon)
Federal Reserve System = 322 (Francis Bacon)
Make America Great Again = 322 (Franc Baconis)
There's ONLY one option for FREEDOM. Bank = (Squares) on that!
Non-Masonic U.S. Military personnel & Non-Masonic veterans pick a date. It's time to weed-out the traitors of the Constitution and serve them the punishment of treason by any means necessary. Your family's life depends on YOU acting NOW! The Judeo-Masonic criminal Congress isn't going to do sh*t, YOU need to act NOW!
To advance past O-3/E-6, the person MUST 86 the Constitutional Oath and take the Judeo-Masonic oath, called The Oath = 322 (Satanic). Some do not divulge they're a Freemason while serving on active duty to avoid the [M] Masonic identification on their service record so they can avoid the coming NOOSE or GUILLOTINE that is SURELY coming.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Germans = 322 (Satanic)
Judaism = 322 (Satanic)
Order of the Skull & Bones = 322 (Francis Bacon)
Federal Reserve System = 322 (Francis Bacon)
Make America Great Again = 322 (Franc Baconis)
There's ONLY one option for FREEDOM. Bank = (Squares) on that!
Non-Masonic U.S. Military personnel & Non-Masonic veterans pick a date. It's time to weed-out the traitors of the Constitution and serve them the punishment of treason by any means necessary. Your family's life depends on YOU acting NOW! The Judeo-Masonic criminal Congress isn't going to do sh*t, YOU need to act NOW!
To advance past O-3/E-6, the person MUST 86 the Constitutional Oath and take the Judeo-Masonic oath, called The Oath = 322 (Satanic). Some do not divulge they're a Freemason while serving on active duty to avoid the [M] Masonic identification on their service record so they can avoid the coming NOOSE or GUILLOTINE that is SURELY coming.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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