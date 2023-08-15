BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Do I need to pay federal income tax? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
145 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
364 views • August 15, 2023

Are you a person who is required by law to file and pay federal income taxes? We will show you the law and you will be able to see for yourself whether YOU are required to file and pay federal income taxes or not.

You no longer must rely on the legal “opinion” of an accountant, CPA, tax attorney, Turbo Tax, or H&R Block on whether you really must file and pay federal income taxes.

In this presentation you will see the laws simplified based on IRS, U.S. Treasury, House of Representatives websites and U.S. Supreme Court Decisions. You may be one of the millions of Americans who are not legally required to file and pay federal income taxes.

Peymon, who founded Freedom Law School in 1996, grew up in totalitarian Iran. In 1977, at age 14, Peymon moved to the land of the free and the home of the brave. He found out Americans are not nearly so free and brave as he thought! Peymon has taught thousands of Americans what the laws mean, not what the IRS or income tax preparers say they mean!

For over 26 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can LIVE FREE NOW with Freedom Law School’s Lifetime Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. All current students are protected with our lifetime guarantee. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, FreedomLawShool.org

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040medicare taxtax courttaxable incometrade or businessindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous contentionsocial security taxnontaxpayernonfilergarnishmentlegal tax advice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Coinbase Launches Regulated Crypto Derivatives with 10 Times Leverage in Canada

Coinbase Launches Regulated Crypto Derivatives with 10 Times Leverage in Canada

Sterling Ashworth
Persistent Financial Hardship Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Persistent Financial Hardship Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Douglas Harrington
Trump Declines to Answer on Possible CIA Support for Iranian Uprising

Trump Declines to Answer on Possible CIA Support for Iranian Uprising

Garrison Vance
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
The Diesel Time Bomb Is Exploding &#8230; And We Will Endure YEARS of Economic Hardship as a Result

The Diesel Time Bomb Is Exploding … And We Will Endure YEARS of Economic Hardship as a Result

Mike Adams
Trump&#8217;s 1980s Playbook Is Burning Down the Empire

Trump’s 1980s Playbook Is Burning Down the Empire

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy