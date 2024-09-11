The Health Benefits of Optimal Thyroid Hormone Levels

The body’s natural production of thyroid hormone contributes to vitality, energy, and enthusiasm for life! It’s the spark plug that activates the production of energy within our cells (i.e., mitochondria) and helps the entire body function optimally! For various reasons, some people do not produce (or convert) optimal amounts of thyroid hormone leading to low energy, weight gain, and a host of other symptoms.

Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses the importance of maintaining healthy levels of thyroid hormone and symptoms of poor thyroid function. Learn what prevents some people from optimal thyroid function and how to maintain healthy thyroid hormone levels naturally.

