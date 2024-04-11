The Value of Wisdom and Its Judgments (Part Two)!!!

Take heed to the promises for those who do so out of a pure heart. We will need these as perilous times approach. We will need Him. He promises to answer when we call him.
Let me close with this: “And the LORD shall guide thee continually, and satisfy thy soul in drought, and make fat thy bones: and thou shalt be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water, whose waters fail not” (Isaiah 58: 11, KJV).
