Helicopter - In Brovary, Ukraine, 18 died, including children and Interior Ministry leadership, Head of National Police announces.

In Brovary, Ukraine, 16 died, including children and Interior Ministry leadership, Head of National Police announces

Video of the fire's consequences in Brovary has appeared. It can be seen how the windows in the building were completely broken. In total, according to the head of the National Police 16 people were killed, including 2 children and 9 leaders of the local Interior Ministry, who were in the helicopter.

At least 22 other people were also injured, including 9 children. Emergency services continue to work at the site.

update: The number of victims as a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary has increased to 18 people, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Three children were among the dead. 26 people were injured, including 12 children.