21st AZK: No to War - A new World ♫ by Anna-Sophia Bühler-Sasek with Band of Brothers

Anna-Sophia Bühler-Sasek's deeply moving song shows the tragic reality of loved ones being called to the front. Terror and war, which nobody wants, bring suffering and death to this world. We are promised peace, but at the same time we are being armed for deadly war. The song stands for courage and hope, for no longer going to war!