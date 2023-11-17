EPOCH TIMES | Obama-Era Control Over the Internet Makes Its Return With Net Neutrality

EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Obama-Era Control Over the Internet Makes Its Return With Net Neutrality





The Federal Communications Commission is bringing back a policy of deeper government regulation over the internet with so-called net neutrality.

Supporters of the system defend it, claiming it prevents internet providers from providing better services to some, and worse to others. Many who don’t support net neutrality claim that it stifles innovation.

But there are deeper problems with net neutrality that are often left unaddressed—things like so-called “digital equity” and policies that would allow the federal government to have a say even over the terms of services for websites.