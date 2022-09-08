242) Nevoeiro inteligente (smart dust)

Crédito para LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Setembro 07, 2022: DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 386: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-386:c
Ver também:
248) Não se trata de contágio das pessos injectadas, mas de irradiação: https://www.brighteon.com/0158f122-b377-443f-a59c-fb1c9646a6a8
246) Novas telecomunicações quânticas: https://www.brighteon.com/4f2662bf-fca9-4483-8d6c-456d36b8f555
245) Nano-circuitos que encolhem e crescem sob potência microonds específicas: https://www.brighteon.com/91618ce8-3f05-424d-ae72-f2de744516cd
244) Stew Peters e Mark Steele: o segredo do 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/946ecfa5-c5c3-4b7c-8aaa-557903d601dd
243) Grafeno, o elemento-chave: Drª Liliana Zelada: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426
241) Contágio por EMF, não por grafeno: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426
240) Anatomia do sinal das antenas de tecnologia 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/6ffa0c6c-104f-4b90-b83e-afc817958e1d
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.