Going everywhere to look for help, the little dog ran to reassure his mother Someone is here, Mom

Pitiful Animal





Jan 17, 2024





They asked me to help this dog, she was run over by a car two days ago

She couldn't move, just crying, quite tired and needed help

Despite the pain, she was wary of me and told me not to harm my baby

She had no family, her puppy was her only spiritual support

Out of fear that we would harm it, she was very wary

The mother dog went for a consultation, we had to have an X-ray on Monday

The most serious injury was in the hip, we had to rule out the possibility of a broken bone

She was currently receiving treatment and waiting for a successful surgery

I hope she can make it through for her child

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWnEVOmUgtY