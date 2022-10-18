【 G -Times NEWS】Miles Guo: Covid Vaccines Planned by Xi

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53507167
Summary：On Oct. 16th in a live broadcast, Miles Guo again pointed out that the Covid vaccine has been planned by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to allow them to accomplish their goal of dominating the world