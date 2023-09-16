☄️The attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Zaporozhye direction was stopped — Ukrainian militants fled, abandoning the destroyed equipment

Near the village of Urozhnoye, which is east of Rabodino, the APU is desperately trying to advance, but our guys are giving a courageous rebuff. In the Readovka footage, several Western cars packed with militants went straight to their own deaths — the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade covers the enemy with dense artillery fire, not giving him a chance to advance.

The column is crushed, and our guys are seeing off the survivors with multiple volleys. Some of the militants managed to escape, but most of them remained in the destroyed equipment.