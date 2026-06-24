UN inquiry finds Israel committing genocide in Gaza by deliberately targeting children

A UN commission of inquiry released on Tuesday has concluded that Israel deliberately targeted Palestinian children, committing genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza, as well as additional war crimes in the occupied West Bank.

The report released by the commission documents the killing of at least 20,179 children and wounding of 44,143 others in Gaza between 7 October 2023 and 7 October 2025.

Citing the Genocide Convention, the report concluded that the deliberate targeting of children is among the elements establishing Israel's genocidal intent to destroy the Palestinian group, in whole or in part, in Gaza.

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