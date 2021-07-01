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АЛЕКСЕЙ ДОБЫЧИН: СЕГОДНЯ НАДЕЖДА НА ЖЕНЩИН И МОЛОДЕЖЬ!
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1494 views • July 01, 2021
Дорогие во Христе братья и сестры! Сейчас исторический момент, сейчас мы стоим у черты, когда решается вся наша дальнейшая судьба. Если мы сегодня струсим и продолжим бездействовать, то завтра мы уже будет поздно. Об этом и говорит с болью в сердце Алексей Добычин. Он обращается к женщинам и молодежи, ибо сегодня от них в больше степени зависит будущее Руси. Имеющий разум, да разумеет!
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