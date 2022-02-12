Dark Tap Water Flows Through Faucets at Canadian Reservation

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Brennen McGuire’s TikTok videos raise awareness of the water problem that he and other Indigenous community members face on reservations across Canada, as the social media user looks to highlight hypocrisy and broad silence on the issue.
McGuire even pours one out for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in one video, shouting, ‘I’ve got a glass for you buddy,’ highlighting the ‘imbalance in human rights in Canada.’
#news #Canada #Indigenous