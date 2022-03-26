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BAILIFFS ARE FINISHED with this new Case Law!!
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112 views • March 26, 2022
BAILIFFS ARE FINISHED with this new Case Law!!
Well done to that man. And well done to the Judge too!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
If I ever got into this kind of situation, they’d better beware. I’ll fight to the death if I have to!!
Well done to that man. And well done to the Judge too!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
If I ever got into this kind of situation, they’d better beware. I’ll fight to the death if I have to!!
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