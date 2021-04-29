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Anthony Hopkins Gets Fake Covid 19 Vaccine
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6930 views • April 29, 2021
Hollywood Heavyweight Social Influencer, Anthony Hopkins receives Covid 19 Vaccine, or does he? The nurse administering the shot shoots the syringe away from the actor.
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Check out our Covid 19 and Vaccine articles at https://sonsofsinglemoms.com/
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