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Card of the Day for Wednesday, October 27, 2021
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10 views • October 27, 2021
I share some good news that came to me on Monday, late morning. It was something that changed my perspective in a positive way, in line with the card that I drew on Monday morning. I hope anyone tuning in had similar positive experiences. I also share my card of the day for today, pulled again from the Tarot de Marseilles deck.
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