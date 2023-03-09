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Can You Take Turpentine With Just Water?





When learn about taking Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) to detoxify and heal various different things one question I get asked is "Can You Take Turpentine With Just Water?".





So to answer this question I decided to make this dedicated video "Can You Take Turpentine With Just Water?" to answer this question fully so you can gain clarity around this fully so then you can determine if its safe and OK to do or not.





If you want to learn fully about this make sure to watch this video "Can You Take Turpentine With Just Water? from start to finish!





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