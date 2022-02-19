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Germany: Hundreds rally against MSC and NATO in Munich amid Ukraine crisis
Hundreds of protesters rallied against the Munich Security Conference and NATO on Saturday in the Bavarian capital.
Protesters marched through the streets while holding banners and placards with slogans accusing NATO and the United States of flaring up tensions in Ukraine.
The conference is taking place amid increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Days before the event, the chair announced that the Russian government would not be sending a representative this year.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are attending the conference, amongst other political heavyweights.
The annual conference is being held as an in-person event this year for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.