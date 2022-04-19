In Daqing, Heilongjiang, Large Number of Live Fish Dead Due to 14-Day Epidemic Lockdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
04/17/2022 In Daqing, Heilongjiang, the north market of Zhaoyuan County, a large number of live fish are dead due to 14 days of epidemic lockdown, which causes heavy losses for the vendors. Crying is heard everywhere in the market.