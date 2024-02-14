Joe Biden will ‘refuse’ to debate Donald Trump: Ami Horowitz

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz says US President Joe Biden is “going to refuse to debate” his predecessor Donald Trump. Mr Horowitz went on to say if he were Mr Biden, he would also refuse to take a cognitive test. “You know what else he’s also going to refuse? He’s going to refuse to debate Donald Trump,” he told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi. “There’s not going to be a presidential debate – maybe the first time in history or certainly since Nixon-Kennedy. “Absolutely he’s not going to do it, because it would be a massive, massive, own goal.”







