China Spends More Money Importing Chips Than It Spends Importing Oil

Summary：10/10/2022 The U.S. has strengthened its chip export controls, which will limit the CCP's ability to build advanced data centers and to deploy artificial intelligence, Although it has prompted the Communist China to invest more in its own chip technology, China still needs to import U.S. chips because it has been in a weak position in the chip industry.
