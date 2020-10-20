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Canadian Whistleblower - Enslavement Begins In 2 Months
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152 views • October 20, 2020
The David Knight Show
Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) whistleblower from the party’s Strategic Planning Committee, which is under the control of Canada’s Office of the Prime Minister (PMO): “Several committee members also questioned what would happen to individuals if they refused to participate in the World Debt Reset program, or the HealthPass, or the vaccination schedule, and the answer we got was very troubling.” Here’s the road map of the coming Lockdown 2.0 and the global plan for enslavement.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) whistleblower from the party’s Strategic Planning Committee, which is under the control of Canada’s Office of the Prime Minister (PMO): “Several committee members also questioned what would happen to individuals if they refused to participate in the World Debt Reset program, or the HealthPass, or the vaccination schedule, and the answer we got was very troubling.” Here’s the road map of the coming Lockdown 2.0 and the global plan for enslavement.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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