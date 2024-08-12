Near-Death Survivor Shares of Incredible Future That Awaits Us in Heaven - Dean Braxton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dean Braxton was clinically dead for 1 hour and 45 minutes after a botched kidney stone operation - and today he’s traveling world-wide sharing the details of his heaven-bound journey! Dean, founder of Dean Braxton Ministries, and his wife, Marilyn, tell the story of how he experienced a glimpse of heaven during those incredible moments where his physical body was dead but his spirit was with Jesus. He talks about the beauty and peace of what he saw, how he recognized family members in heaven, and how he didn’t want to come back to Earth. “It was more beautiful than you can imagine,” he says. Christians can take heart by listening to Dean’s testimony about the wonderful peace and goodness waiting for us in the presence of Christ.
TAKEAWAYS
Dean’s wife was praying for him the entire time he was clinically dead and asked many others to pray alongside her
When Dean woke up, he wanted to go back to heaven, which is the case with most people who have a near-death experience
Dean was in a film called ‘After Death’ that explores the afterlife based on real-life experiences
Dean’s testimony has helped many people have hope about heaven and life here on Earth and led many people to give their life to Christ
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy
Dean’s Story video: https://bit.ly/4d2zMpU
🔗 CONNECT WITH DEAN BRAXTON
Website: https://www.deanbraxton.com/about
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deanbraxtondotcom
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/deanbraxton
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/