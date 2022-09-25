Abundant Health 03 Pure Air, Sunshine, Temperance Barbara O'Neill

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The year 2005. After talking about pure air and sunshine, Barbara goes on to explain the temperance principals, giving a list of things to totally avoid, and a list of things to exercise moderation with.
Subjects include: plant leaves, negative ions, how oxygen soothes the nerves, altered fats, sunglasses, skin tan, mercury, fish, caffeine, alcohol, tobacco. . .